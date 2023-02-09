AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
PM gets seven more special assistants

Zaheer Abbasi Published 09 Feb, 2023 06:02am
ISLAMABAD: Two weeks after the government constituted a 15-member committee on austerity measures, the size of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet was expanded to a historic high of 85 members following the induction of seven more Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPMs) with the status of minister of state.

The notification of the national austerity committee stated that “keeping in view the financial challenges being faced by the country, to conserve resources and to take austerity measures for ensuring rational utilization of public money besides curtailing expenditure to reduce fiscal deficit, the prime minister has constituted a committee.”

However, with the induction of seven members, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet now comprises 34 federal ministers, seven state ministers, four advisers, and 40 SAPM.

10 SAs to PM become state ministers

A notification issued by the Cabinet Division stated that the prime minister, in terms of the Rules of Business, 1973 has been pleased to appoint Chaudhry Abid Raza, member National Assembly and Muhammad Moeen Wattoo, as Special Assistants to the Prime Minister with the status of Minister of State, with immediate effect. The appointments are on a pro bono basis.

Another notification stated that the prime minister has been pleased to appoint Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, members of National Assembly, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Chaudhary Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, and Malik Sohail Khan as Special Assistants to the Prime Minister with the status of Minister of State, with immediate effect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

