10 SAs to PM become state ministers

ISLAMABAD: Ten Special Assistants to Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have been given status of state ministers. The Cabinet Division on Friday issued the notification of giving status of ministers of state to Special Assistants to Prime Minister.

They included Faisal Karim Kundi, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed, Mehr Irshad Ahmed, Raza Rabbani Khar, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Sardar Saleem Haider, Tasneem Haider, Muhammad Ali Bacha, Sardar Shah Jehan Yousuf and Malik Noman Langrial.