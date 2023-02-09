PM appoints Waseem as new chairman of ATIR

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Muhammad Waseem Chaudhry as new chairman of Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) with immediate effect. In this connection, the Law and Justice Division issued a notification on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the government has appointed Muhammad Waseem Ch Judicial Member (Bench number-IV) Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue Lahore as new Chairman ATIR till further orders.

Earlier, the government had given look after charge of Chairman ATIR Islamabad to Sarfraz Ali Khan Judicial Member ATIR.

