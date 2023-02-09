AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
NUST prepares aid worth Rs4m for quake victims in Turkiye

Press Release Published 09 Feb, 2023 07:17am
ISLAMABAD: Following a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, NUST Islamabad has joined the government of Pakistan in its relief efforts for providing humanitarian assistance to the victims in the brotherly nations.

So far, NUST has prepared relief aid worth Rs 4 million for earthquake victims of Turkiye and continues its efforts through donation camps established outside Gates 1 and 2, and at Concordia 1, NUST Campus, Islamabad. An appeal has also been launched with messages being disseminated through various platforms of digital media requesting people to be part of the noble cause.

A number of items are required for in-kind donations including overcoats, raincoat, boots, sweaters, trousers, gloves and undergarments, tents and bed mattresses, blankets, sleeping bags, gas cylinders and heaters, food boxes and women’s hygiene products.

Account details for cash donations are as follows:

Account No: 2292-79173412-01.

Account Title: NUST Flood Relief Fund.

Bank Name: Habib Bank Limited.

Branch: NUST Branch, Sector H-12, Islamabad.

IBAN: PK82HABB0022927917341201.

