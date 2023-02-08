AVN 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.07%)
BAFL 30.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
BOP 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
DGKC 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.44%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (4.06%)
FCCL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.3%)
HUBC 67.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
KEL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.58%)
MLCF 21.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 86.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.06%)
OGDC 99.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.48%)
PAEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
PIBTL 4.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.91%)
PRL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.42%)
TELE 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.62%)
TPLP 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
TRG 121.33 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.32%)
UNITY 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.97%)
BR100 4,181 Increased By 9.7 (0.23%)
BR30 15,270 Increased By 16.5 (0.11%)
KSE100 41,723 Increased By 200.6 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,746 Increased By 83 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper extends gains on weaker dollar, dovish Fed comments

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2023 05:16pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices extended their rebound on Wednesday on a weaker dollar and on hopes for less aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and other central banks.

Aluminium slipped, however, after inventories surged.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 1.4% to $9,045.50 a tonne by 1115 GMT, after adding 0.6% on Tuesday, bouncing from a four-week low.

Copper joined oil and equities in a wider upswing on financial markets after investors regarded comments on Tuesday by Fed Chair Jerome Powell as dovish, focusing on his views that inflation was due to decline.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended the day trading 0.9% higher at 68,640 yuan ($10,115.24) a tonne.

“The markets are moving on every indication of softening or tightening from the central banks,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

“After the Fed rate hike last week, there was a lot of hawkish commentary, but yesterday it was slightly more dovish and that’s giving the markets more confidence.”

Copper climbs on Powell’s remarks, supply headwinds

The dollar index fell on the back of Powell’s comments, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency less expensive for buyers using other currencies. Aluminium was the only LME metal in the red after data showed LME inventories soared 27% to 495,750 tonnes, the highest in about two months, after arrivals in Gwangyang in South Korea.

LME three-month aluminium eased 1% to $2,499 a tonne.

Last month, sources told Reuters that Glencore had delivered 40,000 tonnes of Russian aluminium to Gwangyang. Supply-side issues in copper, including First Quantum Minerals’ suspension of loading operations at a major port in Panama, also supported sentiment.

“This might support spot prices, but its actual impact on supply tightness remains to be seen as several smelters will start maintenance in March,” a source at a Chinese copper smelter said.

LME zinc climbed 0.9% to $3,163.50, lead rose 0.1% to $2,101, nickel gained 1.6% to $27,675 and tin advanced 3.4% to $28,000.

Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper exports

Comments

1000 characters

Copper extends gains on weaker dollar, dovish Fed comments

OGRA calls for action against hoarders of petrol, diesel in Punjab

PL on POL products target: IMF-govt talks hamstrung by disconnect

ECP should announce election schedule for KP, Punjab: President Alvi

More survivors found as Turkiye-Syria quake toll tops 11,200

Pak Suzuki announces plant shutdown yet again due to inventory shortage

MCB’s profit up 10% in 2022, forex income jumps 149%

LHC suspends ECP's order de-notifying 43 PTI MNAs

Pakistan navy to host 50 nations in maritime exercises from Feb 10

Sri Lanka bankruptcy to last until 2026: president

12 TTP terrorists killed in KPK’s Lakki Marwat: ISPR

Read more stories