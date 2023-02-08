AVN 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.7%)
BAFL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.65%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
DFML 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
DGKC 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.94%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (4.47%)
FCCL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
GGL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.03%)
HUBC 68.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.43%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 26.89 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (7.13%)
MLCF 21.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.74%)
OGDC 99.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
PAEL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.67%)
PRL 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.22%)
SNGP 43.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.58%)
TELE 6.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
TRG 121.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.13%)
UNITY 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.35%)
BR100 4,188 Increased By 16.4 (0.39%)
BR30 15,262 Increased By 9 (0.06%)
KSE100 41,803 Increased By 280.2 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,787 Increased By 123.8 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Thar coal-based power plant: COD achieved

Mushtaq Ghumman Published February 8, 2023 Updated February 8, 2023 09:13am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has announced achievement of Commercial Operation Date (COD) of the country’s largest Thar coal-based power project located at Thar Block-1.

Having the generation capacity of 1,320 MW, Shanghai project has been implemented under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The project is developed by Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co, a fully-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Electric. The project has attracted valuable foreign direct investment of $1.912 billion which is expected to generate 9 billion units of electricity per annum with anticipated savings of Rs. 250 billion/annum.

PPIB asks PQPECL to start testing Thar coal blending

According to the PPIB, successful commissioning of this project is another example of the PPIB’s effectiveness towards promoting Thar coal for power generation. With this latest addition, total production of electricity from four Thar coal-based power generation plants has reached to 2,970 MW while 330 MW by ThalNova project is also under testing and expected to achieve COD soon. The PPIB has already facilitated commissioning of three projects with a total capacity of 1,650 MW, including the 660 MW Engro, 660 MW Lucky, and 330 MW Hubco Thar power projects, all of which are at the top of NPCCs merit order list.

The government is expecting that commissioning of the project will result in significant savings of foreign reserves and reduce dependence on imported fuels and the basket price of electricity shall also be reduced significantly. Additionally, the Shanghai Project will bring prosperity to local & regional communities and improve lives of local Thari people by generating employment & business opportunities. The PPIB remains dedicated to promoting Thar coal and facilitating private sector investment to empower Pakistan for a brighter future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

electricity CPEC PPIB Thar Coal Block 1 Power Generation Company Thar coal based power project Commercial Operation Date

Comments

1000 characters
Shamsuddin Shaikh Feb 08, 2023 07:04am
Block 1 has not done anything significant to improve quality of life for local Tharis
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Az_Iz Feb 08, 2023 08:45am
Why did it take so long to develop Thar coal, which saves foreign exchange, provides energy security, creates jobs and produces the cheapest electricity.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
irshad Feb 08, 2023 08:53am
All very well but they are not paying their suppliers for over 9 months. What good is all this when they are not honouring their financial commitments
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Salman Idrees Feb 08, 2023 09:54am
@Shamsuddin Shaikh Sir, but Engro did, & you are well aware of that.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Sohail Feb 08, 2023 12:04pm
finally some good news.....
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Thar coal-based power plant: COD achieved

Intra-day update: rupee registers gains against US dollar

FY24 budget: FBR invites proposals on income tax

LHC suspends ECP's order de-notifying 43 PTI MNAs

AIIB chief economist briefed about state of economy

Dar inducts four new members into ‘RRMC’

Reason behind cut in PSDP disbursement identified

Rs 417bn received by KP: Cabinet decides to conduct audit

Power breakdown of Jan 23: Senate panel directs Power Division to conduct probe

TAPI gas pipeline: Pakistan willing to go ahead with or without India

Read more stories