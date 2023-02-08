AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
Musharraf laid to rest in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2023 06:10am
KARACHI: Former Army Chief and President, Gen Pervez Musharraf (retd) was laid to rest in a military graveyard here Tuesday. He passed away in Dubai last Sunday at 79.

The funeral prayer was held at Cantonment’s Gulmuhar Polo Ground in Malir. His wife, son, daughter and relatives along with serving and retired army officers including former chiefs attended the funeral.

Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and ex-army chiefs including Gen Aslam Beg (retd), Gen Ashfaq Parvez (retd) and Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd) attended the funeral prayer.

Among the politicians who attended the funeral included PTI’s leaders, former Sindh’s Governor Imran Ismail and former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Former Federal Information Minister Javed Jabbar, MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Dr Farooq Sattar, and PML-N’s Amir Muqam and others.

The deceased had long been suffering from a rare disease known as “amyloidosis” and undergoing treatment at a Dubai’s hospital.

Gen. Musharraf (retd) was born in New Delhi in 1943 and migrated to the newly founded Pakistan in 1947. He had been residing in Dubai since 2016.

He came in power in 1999 through coup d’etat toppling the then premier, Nawaz Sharif and ruled the country until 2008. On a special flight from Dubai, the former military chief’s mortal remains arrived in Karachi on Feb 6.

