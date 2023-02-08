AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
Illegal SIMs: PTA, FIA conduct raid on two franchisees in Rawat

Recorder Report Published 08 Feb, 2023 06:10am
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), has carried out raid against illegal activation of SIMs, at two franchisees of a mobile company in Rawat.

During the raid, BVS devices, silicon thumbs, original CNICs and SIM cards were confiscated. A total of four suspects were arrested. Further investigation is underway at FIA.

Earlier, the PTA had filed a complaint with the FIA based on information regarding the suspicious issuance of SIMs at the sale channels.

The raids are part of the PTA’s efforts to actively prevent attempts to circumvent the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). This demonstrates the PTA’s determination and persistent efforts in stopping the illegal issuance of SIMs.

