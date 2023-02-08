Taiwan’s FPCC resumes 10 ppm sulphur gasoil spot sales for Mar

SINGAPORE: Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp has resumed spot sales for 10 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes loading in March, several sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The resumption may be due to the higher production yield of low sulphur gasoil from its Mailiao refinery after some hiccups earlier in December 2022, one of the sources added.

The refiner is looking to offload around one 750,000-barrel cargo via a sales tender closing on Feb 8 after skipping offers for February loading, they said.

The loading time for this cargo is between March 16 and March 20. No 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes were on offer for now, with one source saying that Formosa will likely focus on contractual obligations for this grade of gasoil in March.