From Peshawar to Karachi: Restoration of cargo train service under study: official

Amjad Ali Shah Published 08 Feb, 2023 06:10am
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Railways’ Divisional Superintendent for Peshawar Muhammad Nasir Khalily has said the department is planning to restore freight train service from Peshawar to Karachi to facilitate trade and businesses.

The DS Railways asked the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to share details/data of potential sectors to resume the cargo train service from Peshawar on a fast-track basis.

Muhammad Nasir Khalily was talking to SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq during a meeting here at the chamber’s house on Tuesday.

Vice President of the chamber, Ejaz Khan Afridi, PR Divisional Transportation/Commercial Officer Anwar Sadat Marwat, Divisional Mechanical Engineer Peshawar Javed Shah, Divisional Assistant Electrical Engineer Jamilur Rahman was present during the meeting.

Ishaq in his remarks said Railways is the most useful and fast means of transportation across the world. He said trade, export and imports consignments were easily and promptly carried out through railways.

Nasir Khalily said Pakistan Railways is intending to recommence freight train operation from Peshawar to Karachi.

The DS Railways realized that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar is lagging behind in freight as compared to other cities of the country. He stressed it is essential to restore cargo train operation from Peshawar.

He said Pakistan Railways with full responsibility is carrying out smooth and swift operations of freights based on origin destination.

The senior official said PRs has designed a holistic plan for resumption of freight train service from Peshawar.

He added KP potential sectors would be focused under the cargo train restoration plan.

The DS railways assured the SCCI President Muhammad Ishaq that they will take up allied-issues of the business community with relevant departments and authorities and would promptly resolve them.

The senior official furthermore emphasized the need of hour to use railway transportation service to improve trade, exports and businesses to stabilize the national economy.

The SCCI chief hailed the offer of DS Railways Khalily regarding resumption of cargo train service from Peshawar.

He assured the senior official that SCCI will provide data and details of the potential sectors in order to resume cargo train service swiftly to facilitate trade and businesses.

Ishaq said the Pakistan Railways would earn huge revenue if the cargo train services were resumed from Peshawar.

He hoped PRs would become a profitable entity from it.

Muhammad Ishaq suggested giving SCCI representation in the Railways Advisor Committee, upon which the DS Railways Peshawar agreed.

The DS Railways reiterated his resolve that the Pakistan Railways will utilize all available resources to facilitate the business community and resolve their issues on priority basis.

Khalily also agreed with other proposals of the SCCI office bearers and participants.

