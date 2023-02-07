AVN 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.75%)
At least 1,712 killed in Syria so far following deadly earthquakes

Reuters Published 07 Feb, 2023 09:39pm
BEIRUT: At least 1,712 people were killed and thousands injured in Syria following a number of deadly earthquakes and aftershocks in neighbouring Turkey, authorities and rescuers said on Tuesday.

State news agency SANA said at least 812 people were killed and 1,449 people injured in the government-held provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Idlib and Tartous.

Earthquake rescue work moves slowly in Turkiye, Syria as death toll passes 5,000

At least 900 people were killed in Syria’s opposition-held northwest and 2,300 injured with the toll expected to “rise dramatically,” the White Helmets rescue team said.

A magnitude 7.8 quake hit Turkey and neighbouring Syria early on Monday, toppling thousands of buildings including many apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands of people injured or homeless.

