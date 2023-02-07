US oil may climb to $76.07 before falling

SINGAPORE: US oil may climb to $76.07 per barrel, before turning around and resuming its downtrend. The strong rise from the Monday-low of $72.25 suggests the completion of a wave c.

A trendline points at a target of $86.07. It must be noted that more than 76.4% of the uptrend from $70.08 has been reversed.

Chances are high that this low will be revisited.

The current bounce may extend a bit further, but it is expected to be brief.

US oil may fall into $71.53-$72.40 range

Indeed, the downtrend looks steady within a falling channel.

A break below $73.80 could open the way towards $72.40. On the daily chart, the bounce is closely related to the support of $71.76.

Given that this support has triggered two strong bounces in February 2022 and January 2023, it is unlikely to cause a similarly strong bounce.