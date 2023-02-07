Wapda varsity to be opened soon, says chairman

LAHORE: A state-of-the art WAPDA University will start functioning soon as pre-requisites are on fast-track for the accomplishment of the same, said Chairman of the Authority Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (r).

He paid a visit to WAPDA Engineering Academy Faisalabad on Monday. Elaborating the fundamental objectives for setting up the University, he said that WAPDA University would serve as a centre of excellence in academics and research in various disciplines direly needed for the national development.

The University will also help bridge the gap that exists between the academia and the industry in Pakistan. This will be done by introducing the curricula, especially designed for the purpose, he added.

The Focal Person (WAPDA University) briefed the Chairman about the progress on key milestones for establishing the University including charter, feasibility report, financial management and the programmes to be offered at the University.

The WAPDA University is being established with its principal seat at Islamabad and Campuses at Lahore and Faisalabad. The WAPDA Engineering Academy is being upgraded to a fully-fledged Campus.

Faculty of engineering, management sciences and social sciences will be introduced at WAPDA University in a phased manner. Later, the WAPDA Chairman visited WAPDA Engineering University and viewed the training facilities available there.

Earlier, the Principal WAPDA Engineering Academy briefed the Chairman about the training modules and the facilities that exist at the Academy. Underlining the significance of latest training techniques in grooming human resource, the Chairman urged upon the management to bring standards of the Academy at par with the training institutes of international repute.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023