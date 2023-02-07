KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (February 06, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 276.00 281.00 NOK 26.30 26.40
SAUDIA RIYAL 73.00 74.50 SEK 25.52 25.62
UAE DIRHAM 74.50 76.50 AUD $ 188.00 191.00
EURO 295.00 300.00 CAD $ 203.00 206.00
UK POUND 330.00 335.00 INDIAN RUPEE 3.00 3.50
JAPANI YEN 2.04875 2.06875 CHINESE YUAN 39.00 41.00
CHF 293.59 294.59 AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.50 3.00
=========================================================================
