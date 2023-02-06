AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
BAFL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.01%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.97%)
DGKC 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
EPCL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
HUBC 67.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.07%)
NETSOL 86.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.94%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
TPLP 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
TRG 114.88 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.11%)
UNITY 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz orders immediate restoration of Wikipedia

  • Premier constitutes a committee comprising the law, economic affairs, and information ministers for a preliminary examination of the matter
BR Web Desk Published 06 Feb, 2023 10:41pm
Follow us

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered the immediate restoration of Wikipedia which was banned by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) last week for not “blocking/removing sacrilegious content”.

Wikipedia - a crowdsourced, online encyclopedia was blocked by the telecom regulator on February 4, for not “blocking/removing sacrilegious content” within the 48-hour deadline given in a move that was widely condemned.

Before blocking the website, the PTA had degraded its services countrywide for not complying with its directives.

However, PM Shehbaz overruled PTA's decision and asked the authority to unblock the website, a handout issued by the PM House said.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also tweeted the same.

The premier also constituted a committee comprising the law, economic affairs, and information ministers for a “preliminary examination of the matter”.

It added that the committee held a meeting during which the members of the committee highlighted how Wikipedia was a useful website supporting the “dissemination of knowledge and information for the public, students and the academia”.

“Blocking the site in its entirety was not a suitable measure to restrict access to some objectionable content,” the PMO statement said. “The unintended consequences of this blanket ban, therefore, outweigh its benefits.”

Based on the body’s recommendations, PM Shehbaz ordered the immediate restoration of the website and also constituted a separate cabinet committee headed by IT Minister Aminul Haque and comprising the law, information, commerce, and communication ministers.

The PMO handout defined the cabinet committee’s terms of reference, saying that it would “review the suitability” of the PTA’s move to block Wikipedia.

The committee would also explore and recommend alternative technical measures for the removal or blocking of objectionable content on Wikipedia and other online information sites “in view of our social, cultural and religious sensitivities”.

The statement said the committee would also give other recommendations with the objective of controlling unlawful online content in a “balanced manner”.

The PMO handout added the Ministry of Information and Technology would provide support to the cabinet committee.

“The committee shall present its report with recommendations for consideration of the federal cabinet within a week’s time,” the handout said.

Wikipedia

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz orders immediate restoration of Wikipedia

Pakistan, IMF grapple for consensus to unlock critical funding

Daraz Group lays off 11% global workforce to prepare for ‘current market reality’

Rupee up 0.46%, ends day at 275.30 against US dollar

KSE-100 jumps over 700 points amid return of positive sentiment

Pharmaceutical companies seek ‘inflationary adjustments’ in medicine prices

Second hike in two weeks: Honda Atlas jacks up car prices by up to Rs550,000

PM Shehbaz announces aid for quake-hit Turkiye

India opens its largest helicopter factory in new defence push

Govt projection of achieving $3bn current account surplus in FY23 ‘unrealistic’: PBC

Read more stories