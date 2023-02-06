AVN 67.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.84%)
BAFL 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.01%)
BOP 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.67%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
DFML 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.97%)
DGKC 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
EPCL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
FCCL 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.19%)
FLYNG 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
HUBC 67.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
KAPCO 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.86%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
MLCF 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.07%)
NETSOL 86.06 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.94%)
OGDC 92.38 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (7.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
PIBTL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
PPL 80.15 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (7.61%)
PRL 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.56%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 43.47 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (7.6%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
TPLP 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
TRG 114.88 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.11%)
UNITY 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,124 Increased By 87 (2.16%)
BR30 14,930 Increased By 518.1 (3.59%)
KSE100 41,191 Increased By 719.6 (1.78%)
KSE30 15,494 Increased By 331.4 (2.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lavrov in Iraq to discuss US sanctions over Ukraine

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2023 08:04pm
<p>Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) meets with Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohammed al-Halbusi in Baghdad on February 6, 2023. Photo: AFP</p>

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) meets with Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohammed al-Halbusi in Baghdad on February 6, 2023. Photo: AFP
Follow us

BAGHDAD: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iraqi counterpart on Monday discussed unpaid bills owed to Russian oil companies because of US sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told a Baghdad news conference that he would discuss the issue during a visit to Washington on Wednesday.

“The sanctions should not be imposed on Iraq because its cooperation continues with Russian companies,” Hussein told reporters.

Russia’s Lavrov visits Baghdad to discuss bilateral relations, energy cooperation: Iraqi statement

Since the Ukraine war began nearly a year ago, the United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on Russian officials, banks and financial institutions, raising fears in third countries about any transactions involving Russia.

Hussein said Russian oil and gas companies operating in Iraq were still awaiting some payments, without specifying how much was due.

Standing alongside Lavrov, he said: “We have discussed how to manage these defaults in light of the sanctions imposed on Russia and the protection of Iraqi banks and its central bank.”

He said there would be a meeting “in the coming months” of a joint committee on bilateral relations with Russia to discuss the issue.

Lavrov meanwhile criticised the Western measures, describing them as “illegal”.

“Under the current conditions of illegal restrictions imposed by the Americans and their proxies, it is very important to protect legal economic relations from illegal Western pressure,” Lavrov said.

“This is what many countries in the region are doing, switching instead of the dollar to payments in the currencies of other reliable countries, in particular for oil deliveries,” he added.

Hussein reiterated Baghdad’s support for a ceasefire and negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

“We support a ceasefire between both parties so negotiations to end this truly global crisis can begin,” he said.

Sergei Lavrov Ukraine US sanctions Ukraine aid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Lavrov in Iraq to discuss US sanctions over Ukraine

Rupee up 0.46%, ends day at 275.30 against US dollar

KSE-100 jumps over 700 points amid return of positive sentiment

Second hike in two weeks: Honda Atlas jacks up car prices by up to Rs550,000

PM Shehbaz announces aid for quake-hit Turkiye

Govt projection of achieving $3bn current account surplus in FY23 ‘unrealistic’: PBC

IHC bars Sindh, Balochistan police from taking action against Sheikh Rashid

Govt schedules All Parties Conference for February 9

Kohinoor Textile board recommends buyback of 30 million ordinary shares

Islamabad police say security being improved at F-9 Park after rape incident

Saudi Arabia raises price for March Arab Light crude to Asia: sources

Read more stories