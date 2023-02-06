Futures spread up 507bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 507bps to 13.13 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained very low as average daily volumes fell by 78.5 percent to 37.30 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 173.68 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 65.9 percent to Rs 2.34 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 6.85 billion.

