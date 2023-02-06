AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
Rangers, police carry out joint operation

PPI Published 06 Feb, 2023 06:20am
KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers and police conducted a joint operation in Old Golimar area of Karachi and other adjoining areas and apprehended seven suspects.

According to Rangers spokesperson, seven criminals, five drug dealers, five illegal immigrants and seven suspects have been arrested during the operation.

During the operation, 24 more people were detained over suspicion and 9 mm pistols, 4 30-bore pistols, 1 12-bore short gun, and 1 SMG were also confiscated from them.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of 381 different types of bullets, 570 Tanzanian tokens, 17 stolen mobile phones, 3 motorcycles, and 570 grams of crystal. The arrested suspects were handed over to the police for further legal action along with the weapons and stolen goods.

