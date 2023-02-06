One dead in Quetta suicide attack

QUETTA: One person died while eight others injured in a suicide attack on Gulistan Road near Musa check post area of Quetta Cantt on Sunday. According to police, unidentified suicidal blew himself up at Gulistan Road, a busy area of the provincial capital. Resultantly, one person died while eight others injured.

After the incident, the injured were shifted to Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta, Shaheed Benazir Hospital, Quetta and Combined Military Hospital, Quetta Cantt.

Police said teams of bomb disposal squad reached the site and collected evidences. According to police, a pedestrian suicide attacker blew himself up. Remains of the suicide attacker were recovered from the site.