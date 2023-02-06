AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Swabi police arrest 4 ‘terrorists’

APP Published February 6, 2023 Updated February 6, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Swabi Police arrested four terrorists and recovered weapons of different bores from their possession to save districts from destruction.

Addressing a joint press conference, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Mohammad Ali Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Captain Najmul Hussain (retd) told media on Sunday that the arrested terrorists are Saqib, a resident of Bajaur; Abdul Rehman, resident of Hund (Swabi); Imran, resident of Mohmand; and Zubair, resident of Bajaur were planning to target police and important installations.

They said that on January 30, 2023, district police during an operation had killed terrorists, including terrorist Commander Izharullah, involved in dispatching terrorists’ teams from Afghanistan and were planning for terror activities and the target killing of police personnel.

The RPO Mardan said that the arrested terrorists were members of the deadly network and had arrived from Afghanistan during the month of November last year.

The police officials said that the killed terrorist, Izharullah was wanted by police in connection with the targeted killing and attacking police stations with hand grenades. He was carrying head money of Rs.2 million.

Terrorist commander Izharullah had martyred police personnel Mubasir Nader, Bakhtiar, Sajid and Bakht Munir, and was also involved in attacking police stations Kalo Khan and Yar Hussain with hand grenades.

Arms and ammunition recovered from the arrested terrorists included 5 kilograms of explosive material; 18 AGL hand grenades; 9 hand grenades; 18 electronic detonators; 60 feet safety fuse; 60 feet prima/detonating card; 2 trans meters; 2 receivers; 1 AGL launcher; 2 Kalashnikov; 1 pistol; 237 cartridges of various bore, 49 dry battery seals, 78 CD disc and a passport in the name of Abdul Rehman.

KP terrorists Swabi Police

Comments

1000 characters

Swabi police arrest 4 ‘terrorists’

All set for inking pact with Denmark under DETI

Talks extended for two days: IMF demands govt withdraw power subsidy

FBR to check benami transactions of civil servants

Musharraf, the ‘architect’ of Kargil war, dies

TTP celebrates death

COAS reaches UK on five-day visit

China delivers two Hualong-1 nuclear power units

Steel industry: SBP urged to help resolve issue of LCs

KSA warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages

Duty on castor oil: Customs’ wing endorses viewpoint of importer

Read more stories