Feb 05, 2023
Pakistan

Maryam says PTI chief Imran should be thrown out of politics

  • PML-N leader says outgoing army chief's support for Imran was the biggest blunder in the 75-year history of the country
BR Web Desk Published February 5, 2023 Updated February 5, 2023 06:46pm
Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that PTI chief Imran Khan should be thrown out of politics as she claimed that former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa made a blunder by supporting the previous PTI-led government, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the party workers' convention in Multan, she said: “It was the biggest blunder in the 75-year history of the country. This blunder wreaked havoc across the country.”

She stressed that mere admission of this blunder was enough. "Now we have to remove this stain from the nation’s forehead," she said about Imran.

Maryam said the party’s “leadership feels the pain of the people who are suffering the brunt of economic challenges”.

“But we all know the reason behind this inflation. The Pakistani nation knows this very well,” Maryam said.

The PML-N has finalised a one-and-a-half-month schedule of Maryam as a part of the re-organization of the party in Punjab,“ sources told Business Recorder, adding: “The party Punjab leaders would accompany Maryam during the organizational tours.”

The PML-N supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif formed a 32-member parliamentary board ahead of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Sources said that the parliamentary board would be headed by Nawaz Sharif while among others, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Rana Sanaullah, Mian Javaid Lateef, Khawaja Saad Rafique Ameer Muqam, Murtaza Javaid Abbasi and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq would be members of the parliamentary board.

The sources claimed that the PML-N would contest the upcoming elections with full preparation. Nawaz Sharif would chair a meeting of the parliamentary board and interview candidates. Nawaz Sharif would also lead the election campaign in Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan PMLN

Comments

Mian M N Shaite Feb 05, 2023 07:29pm
Good daughter. Not one word on how to alleviate the suffering of the hungry, unemployed and down trodden masses. Let the masses rot in poverty and hunger. We want power at any cost.
