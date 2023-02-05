Marriyum steps up criticism of IK

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said the nation is facing difficulties due to wrong policies of Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi, she said Imran Khan has brought the country near default.

Criticising the government of the PTI in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa “for not equipping” the provincial police and counter-terrorism department, she said the PTI did not take adequate action against terrorism despite receiving enough resources from the federal government.

Imran Khan not brave enough to voluntarily accept arrest: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Marriyum criticised Imran Khan for ‘victimising’ his political opponents. He said political opponents of Imran Khan were jailed in fake cases.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said the PTI’s government in KP was corrupt. He asked the interim-government of KP to inquire the corruption of last government.

The Special Assistant said Imran Khan is blaming former President Asif Ali Zardari only to get attention.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023