AVN 65.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.77%)
BAFL 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.73%)
BOP 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.84%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.04%)
DGKC 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
EPCL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.63%)
HUBC 67.03 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.12%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.97%)
MLCF 21.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.7%)
OGDC 85.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.5%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.18%)
PPL 74.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.51%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.15%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.41%)
TRG 111.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Marriyum steps up criticism of IK

Recorder Report Published 05 Feb, 2023 03:10am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday said the nation is facing difficulties due to wrong policies of Imran Khan.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi, she said Imran Khan has brought the country near default.

Criticising the government of the PTI in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa “for not equipping” the provincial police and counter-terrorism department, she said the PTI did not take adequate action against terrorism despite receiving enough resources from the federal government.

Imran Khan not brave enough to voluntarily accept arrest: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Marriyum criticised Imran Khan for ‘victimising’ his political opponents. He said political opponents of Imran Khan were jailed in fake cases.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said the PTI’s government in KP was corrupt. He asked the interim-government of KP to inquire the corruption of last government.

The Special Assistant said Imran Khan is blaming former President Asif Ali Zardari only to get attention.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb

Comments

1000 characters

Marriyum steps up criticism of IK

Imran talks of ‘jail bharo’ movement soon

Pakistan to appeal to Taliban leader over mosque bombing

Section 144 imposed in Peshawar

IK says ‘some other people’ behind acts of vengeance

Foreign authorities seeking properties/bank accounts info: FBR won’t intimate concerned taxpayer about request

Dar chairs meeting on role of PDFL, SOEs

‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ today

WB board to consider $78m ‘digital economy’ project next month

PM directs PD to recover Rs1.13bn royalty amount from 2 oil, gas cos

Read more stories