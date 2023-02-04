AVN 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.44%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.39%)
DFML 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
DGKC 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.32%)
EPCL 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
FCCL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
FFL 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
HUBC 66.87 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.87%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KAPCO 27.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.33%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.26%)
MLCF 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
NETSOL 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.4%)
OGDC 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
PAEL 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.61%)
PRL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.61%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.37%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.25%)
TELE 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.53%)
TRG 111.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.26%)
UNITY 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.65%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,037 Decreased By -26.9 (-0.66%)
BR30 14,412 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.39%)
KSE100 40,471 Decreased By -262.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Party tickets PTI begins consultation process

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2023 06:08am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has initiated the consultation process on distribution of party tickets to the possible candidates for the upcoming elections of Punjab Assembly.

President PTI Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid presided over a meeting in this regard, attended by other members of the provincial setup of the party. She said candidates are pouring in one after another at the party office for obtaining its ticket.

Party tickets will be issued while keeping in mind performance of candidates, loyalty to the party and their character, she added. She said the number of applications for the party ticket received by the central Punjab office of the party is unprecedented. The party has devised a comprehensive system to award party tickets for the upcoming provincial assembly elections.

Meanwhile, she demanded to hold elections within 90 days from the dissolution of assembly. She said the list of her party candidates would be finalized soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr Yasmin Rashid Punjab assembly PTI

Comments

1000 characters

Party tickets PTI begins consultation process

Govt says ‘will have to’ agree to IMF conditions

Imran steps up criticism of PDM govt

COAS vows to root out menace of terrorism

PTI chief won’t attend APC: Umar

Industry yet to export any amount of sugar

Russian oil supply likely by April

‘IMF is giving Pakistan tough time’

31 NA seats: ECP announces schedule for by-polls on March 19

RDA: pace of growth slightly lower

‘Rules’ allow banks to seek asset details of civil servants

Read more stories