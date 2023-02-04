Party tickets PTI begins consultation process

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has initiated the consultation process on distribution of party tickets to the possible candidates for the upcoming elections of Punjab Assembly.

President PTI Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid presided over a meeting in this regard, attended by other members of the provincial setup of the party. She said candidates are pouring in one after another at the party office for obtaining its ticket.

Party tickets will be issued while keeping in mind performance of candidates, loyalty to the party and their character, she added. She said the number of applications for the party ticket received by the central Punjab office of the party is unprecedented. The party has devised a comprehensive system to award party tickets for the upcoming provincial assembly elections.

Meanwhile, she demanded to hold elections within 90 days from the dissolution of assembly. She said the list of her party candidates would be finalized soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023