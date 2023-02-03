AVN 64.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.09%)
BAFL 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.65%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
DGKC 41.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
FFL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
HUBC 66.82 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
KEL 2.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.44%)
MLCF 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
NETSOL 84.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.64%)
OGDC 85.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.6%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
PIBTL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
PPL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.52%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.92%)
TELE 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TRG 112.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.52%)
UNITY 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.36%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,060 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,453 Decreased By -15.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 40,649 Decreased By -84.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,236 Increased By 6.3 (0.04%)
Australian shares post fifth weekly gain; cenbank meet, earnings in focus

Reuters Published February 3, 2023 Updated February 3, 2023 11:58am
Photo: REUTERS
Australian shares closed higher on Friday to mark their fifth straight weekly gain, with investors shifting focus to next week’s events, which include the central bank’s decision and a slew of corporate earnings. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.6% higher at 7,558.1 points.

For the week, the benchmark added 0.9%. The gains come after an upbeat start for Australian equities in 2023. The index logged its best January on record with a 6.2% gain and is inching towards an all-time high of 7,632.80 points hit on Aug. 13, 2021.

Looking ahead, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policy meeting on Tuesday is in focus, where it is expected to deliver a quarter-point interest rate hike, as it grapples with an unexpected revival in inflation.

Corporate earnings will also kick off next week, with quarterly results from Macquarie Group and ANZ Group set to offer clues into the health of the economy. Financial stocks closed higher for the fifth week in row, up 0.6% during the week.

The so called “big four” lenders rose between 1.3% and 2.3% on Friday. “There’s a lot of optimism in the air on banks reporting some of its strongest earnings for a while,” Jessica Amir, market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets said.

Australian shares hit over 9-month closing high on gold, tech boost

“The market is starting to preempt that.” The export-reliant healthcare sub-index led gains with a 2.5% jump on Friday on a strong US dollar, with heavyweight CSL Ltd closing 3% higher. Technology stocks tracked its Wall Street peers higher, up 0.6%, with shares of Computershare Ltd and ASX-listed shares of Block Inc gaining 3.8% and 0.6% respectively.

Energy stocks climbed 0.5%, with Santos and Woodside Energy rising 0.9% and 0.7% respectively. Miners eased 1.6%. BHP Group, Rio Tinto dropped nearly 2% each and led the index to snap a four-week rally.

Gold stocks slumped 3.6% as a stronger dollar impacted bullion prices.

Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources were down 2.9% and 4%, respectively. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.4% higher at 12,197.15, up for a the fifth straight week.

Australian shares

