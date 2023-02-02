Australian shares rise after Fed slows rate hikes

Australian shares rose on Thursday, tracking Wall Street after the Federal Reserve raised its interest rate by the expected 25 basis points, and as firmer bullion prices lifted gold stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had climbed 0.6% to 7,547.2 by 23:56 GMT after Wednesday’s 0.3% gain, with most major sub-indexes trading in positive territory.

The Fed said on Wednesday it had turned a key corner in the fight against high inflation, but that “victory” would still require its benchmark overnight interest rate to be increased further and remain elevated at least through 2023.

Major Wall Street indexes closed higher overnight after the Fed’s rate decision and Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation was starting to ease.

In Australia, gold stocks were among the best performers, rising more than 4% in their biggest intraday pct jump in six weeks. Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources added 4.4% and 4.6%, respectively. Technology shares rose 2.6%.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc gained 4.5%, while Xero jumped 6.7%. Financials were up 0.4%, with the “big four” banks rising between 0.1% and 0.6%.

Energy stocks plunged after oil prices fell overnight. Sector majors Woodside and Santos dropped 1.2% each. Among individual stocks, consumer finance firm Credit Corp was the top gainer on benchmark index, surging 10% to its highest since Aug. 1, 2022.

Shares of Pinnacle Investment dropped as much as 7.1% to hit a more than one-month low after the company posted a fall in half-yearly earnings.

Meanwhile, bourse operator ASX appointed Vicki Carter and Luke Randell as non-executive directors in a board shake-up. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 12,151.45.