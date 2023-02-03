AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Barrister Shehzad appointed new AGP

Terence J Sigamony Published 03 Feb, 2023 06:17am
ISLAMABAD: After two months of controversy, the federal government on Thursday appointed Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi as the new Attorney-General for Pakistan (AGP).

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday approved the appointment of Advocate of Supreme Court Barrister Shahzad Atta Elahi as the attorney general. The appointment has been made under Article 100 of the Constitution and Rules of Business.

President Alvi on December 24 had approved the summary of Mansoor Usman Awan as the new AGP, but as the federal government delayed the notification, Mansoor, a Lahore-based lawyer, on January 18, declined to be appointed as the attorney general.

The AGP office has been vacant since last October when Ashtar Ausaf Ali resigned, citing health reasons. In his place, Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Aamir Rehman has been appearing to represent the government before the Supreme Court.

Last month, Justice Faez, while hearing a civil matter, expressed grave concern over the delay in appointing the new attorney general. He noted that the court is not getting proper assistance in cases from the AGP’s Office.

Elahi enjoys a good reputation for his hard work, integrity and understanding of legal issues. He is also a young corporate lawyer with experience in commercial, tax and banking laws, civil, commercial, corporate, constitutional litigation, etc.

Elahi belongs to the famous law firm, Cornelius, Lane and Mufti. Supreme Court judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan also worked with this firm before his elevation to the bench. Hamid Khan and Salman Aslam Butt are senior members of this firm and former chief justice Jawad S Khawaja had also worked with it.

