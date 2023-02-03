JI will hold ‘peace march’ in Peshawar on 8th

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami would hold peace march in Peshawar on February 8, said JI emir Sirajul Haq on Thursday, appealing the people of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure their participation in it.

The rulers, he said during a press conference here, failed to protect the life and property of innocent people as the bomb blast in a sensitive and high security zone of Peshawar raised serious questions in their capability to tackle the threat of terror.

“I will lead the march in which thousands of people will participate,” he said, demanding the rulers accept their incompetence and resign.

Had such incident happened in any European country, the President and the Prime Minister would have resigned, he said. But, he added, provincial and federal governments were not willing to admit their failure except from issuing the routine statements.

Haq said the PDM and the PPP united government was the continuation of the PTI. Their policies, he added, led to the collapse of economy and created serious security problem in the country. The PTI’s 10 years rule in KP, he said, was an episode of bad-governance and corruption. The former ruling party, he said, had not taken any step for the development and peace in the province.

He announced the JI would also hold three-day march against inflation from February 10. The march, he added, would start from Lahore and concluded in Islamabad where he would announce the next strategy.

He said the JI would resist the anti-poor conditions of the IMF and would not allow the government giving them legal cover. He said the government made full surrender before the global lender, damaging the rights of the poor masses.

