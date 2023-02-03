KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 27.105 billion and the number of lots traded at 21,612.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to 12.583 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.685 billion), Silver (PKR 3.311 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.512 billion), DJ (PKR 947.453 million), Crude Oil (PKR 829.975 million), Platinum (PKR 503.987 million), Natural Gas (PKR 335.550 million), SP500 (PKR 275.042 million), Copper (PKR 105.479 million) and Brent (PKR 14.603 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PRK 6.934 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023