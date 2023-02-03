AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.43%)
DGKC 41.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.55%)
HUBC 65.54 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.09%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
NETSOL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
OGDC 87.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
PPL 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.86%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
TELE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 111.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.53%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 18.2 (0.45%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 34.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,734 Increased By 113.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Trading remains satisfactory, spot rate unchanged on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2023 06:17am
Follow us

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained bullish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

Around 400 bales of Khandiaro were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 20,700 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton market Naseem Usman Cotton rate rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Trading remains satisfactory, spot rate unchanged on cotton market

1,100MW K-3 inaugurated, China praised

Panel asks PD to broker agreements between govt, gas producing provinces

PM invites IK, others to APC on terrorism, economy

Jul-Jan trade deficit shrinks 31.97pc to $19.632bn YoY

Dar approves proposal to raise $2bn from expats

Rules notified: FBR, banks can share info about civil servants’ assets

IK writes letter to President: Agencies accused of meddling in political affairs

Smuggling not the main reason behind USD shortage: FBR

SBP’s reserves slip to $3bn

‘Country heading towards digital catastrophe’

Read more stories