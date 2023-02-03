Trading remains satisfactory, spot rate unchanged on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained bullish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 23,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,500 per 40 kg.

Around 400 bales of Khandiaro were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 20,700 per maund, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali, 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 22,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

