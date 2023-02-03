Japanese govt donates X-ray machine to Alkhidmat

KARACHI: The Japanese government has donated a latest x-rays machine to Alkhidmat Karachi to help the citizens benefit from the high-tech medical device, officials said on Thursday.

The medical examination machine was provided to Alkhidmat Karachi following an MoU signed with the Japanese government earlier.

Speaking at the ceremony, Consul General of Japan, Toshio Odagiri appreciated Alkhidmat Karachi for its efforts and services to the humanity during crisis.

He hoped the x-rays machine will benefit the general public. He said that his country had also helped Pakistan during the recent floods.

CEO Alkhidmat Karachi, Naveed Ali Baig said that his charity organization provides the public with exemplary health services at its four big hospitals in the city.

The charity organization also extends its services at a number of medical and, diagnostic centers, clinics and collections points.

He appreciated and thanked the Japanese government for its trust in Alkhidmat Karachi and hoped the mutual ties between the both will continue to serve the humanity.

The ceremony, which was organized at Alkhidmat Medical Center Abdus Salam, was also attended by Deputy Consul General of Japan, Yasushi Nakagawa, Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi, Rashid Qureshi, Director Health Dr Saqib Ansari and several others.

