Feb 03, 2023
PM chairs review meeting on Kashmir day

Zaheer Abbasi Published 03 Feb, 2023 06:17am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a special review meeting regarding preparations for Kashmir Solidarity Day on Thursday and directed all the concerned departments to work in harmony to observe the day befittingly.

The representatives of federal ministries, provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments briefed the prime minister regarding preparations for Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Talking to the participants of the meeting, the prime minister said that India has illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the past 75 years.

After the illegal action of August 5, 2019, Kashmiris were pushed against the wall and in recent days, the atrocities on Kashmiris by India have accelerated, he said adding that Pakistan will continue its unwavering support to its Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The prime minister further said that the voice of Kashmiris will be conveyed to the entire world and the Pakistani nation will not sit in peace until the just settlement of Jammu and Kashmir. The prime minister directed all the relevant institutions to work in harmony to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day this year in an effective manner.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood, Education Rana Tanveer Hussain, Information Technology and Telecom Aminul Haq, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and senior government officials participated.

