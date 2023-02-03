Stakeholders urged to take joint steps to eliminate terror groups

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Labour and Manpower Minister Saeed Ghani has said that all the political parties, forces, and other stakeholders have to take collective measures and make policies which could eliminate terrorist organisations in the country.

Addressing at a news conference on Thursday, he alleged that Imran Khan’s statements are a cause of great concern as to how he has taken steps to establish these terrorist organisations in Pakistan. He said that some decisions were taken during Imran Khan’s regime without taking the Pakistani nation, Parliament and National Security Council into confidence.

He said that now all the political parties, Pakistan forces and others have to take such measures and make policies, which can eliminate these terrorist organisations in the country.

He said that Parliament, army, and political parties should decide together to end terrorism in the country.

Ghani said that Imran Khan has made a very baseless accusation against Asif Ali Zardari that he (Zardari) wants to kill him. He said that more than this, he has also alleged that Asif Ali Zardari has hired some terrorist organisations in this regard and has also given money.

He said that the PPP is the only party in this country which is a victim of terrorism and our workers were killed but the Party has not talked about taking revenge on its own.

He said that Imran Khan’s words are very dangerous because by accusing the leadership of a political party in this way. He said that the consequences of such a statement of Imran Khan are very dangerous as the supporters of both parties could come face to face on the roads and streets.

He claimed, “I have always said that Imran Khan is a mentally paralysed man. He doesn’t have any political agenda. The PPP has sent a legal notice to Imran Khan against his statement.” Answering a question, he said that Sheikh Rashid’s crimes should be investigated.

