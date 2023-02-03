AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BAFL 31.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
BOP 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.43%)
DGKC 41.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 46.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.1%)
FCCL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
FFL 5.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.55%)
HUBC 65.54 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.09%)
HUMNL 5.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
NETSOL 84.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.37%)
OGDC 87.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
PPL 75.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.86%)
PRL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.26%)
SNGP 41.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
TELE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TRG 111.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.53%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
BR100 4,064 Increased By 18.2 (0.45%)
BR30 14,468 Increased By 34.8 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,734 Increased By 113.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,230 Increased By 59.4 (0.39%)
BMG, KCCI condemn attack on Lakhani

Press Release Published 03 Feb, 2023 06:17am
KARACHI: The leadership of Businessmen Group (BMG) and office-bearers of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), while expressing deep concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi, have condemned the assassination attempt on well-known industrialist Muhammad Lakhani, who was wounded in an attack by a gunman on Wednesday in Site Area in broad daylight.

In a joint statement, BMG Chairman Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairman Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar and Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary of BMG AQ Khalil, President of KCCI Tariq Yousuf, Senior Vice President Touseef Ahmed and Vice President Haris Agar stated that they have been constantly cautioning the Law Enforcing Agencies and relevant authorities from time to time about such threats and the deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi but unfortunately no concrete steps were taken that led to an attack on Muhammad Lakhani.

Referring to recent meetings with higher ups in the Police Department and also with Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, they said that Heads of LEAs were cautioned about the increase in roadside crimes but as no major step was taken, one of our fellow industrialists suffered injuries in a heinous attack which was totally unacceptable. In this regard, proper inquiry and fool-proof investigation must be carried out to immediately catch the culprits responsible for attacking Mohammad Lakhani.

They further demanded that the Safe City project, which has remained in doldrums since long, was a very vital project required for securing Karachi, hence, this crucial project must be implemented on an urgent basis to completely protect Karachi from such unpleasant incidents in future whereas security measures, particularly in the industrial areas of Karachi, have to be fortified as these areas, nowadays, have become more prone to law and order incidents.

They also demanded 24-hour patrolling by Rangers and Police and deployment of Rangers personnel at already available pickets at several places in Site Area whereas strict monitoring at the entry and exit points of Site area must also be ensured. “A focal person must also be made available while the efficiency of Crime Monitoring Cell in Site area needs to be improved further,” he added.

