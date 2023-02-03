BMG, KCCI condemn attack on Lakhani

KARACHI: The leadership of Businessmen Group (BMG) and office-bearers of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), while expressing deep concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi, have condemned the assassination attempt on well-known industrialist Muhammad Lakhani, who was wounded in an attack by a gunman on Wednesday in Site Area in broad daylight.

In a joint statement, BMG Chairman Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairman Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar and Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary of BMG AQ Khalil, President of KCCI Tariq Yousuf, Senior Vice President Touseef Ahmed and Vice President Haris Agar stated that they have been constantly cautioning the Law Enforcing Agencies and relevant authorities from time to time about such threats and the deteriorating law and order situation in Karachi but unfortunately no concrete steps were taken that led to an attack on Muhammad Lakhani.

Referring to recent meetings with higher ups in the Police Department and also with Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, they said that Heads of LEAs were cautioned about the increase in roadside crimes but as no major step was taken, one of our fellow industrialists suffered injuries in a heinous attack which was totally unacceptable. In this regard, proper inquiry and fool-proof investigation must be carried out to immediately catch the culprits responsible for attacking Mohammad Lakhani.

They further demanded that the Safe City project, which has remained in doldrums since long, was a very vital project required for securing Karachi, hence, this crucial project must be implemented on an urgent basis to completely protect Karachi from such unpleasant incidents in future whereas security measures, particularly in the industrial areas of Karachi, have to be fortified as these areas, nowadays, have become more prone to law and order incidents.

They also demanded 24-hour patrolling by Rangers and Police and deployment of Rangers personnel at already available pickets at several places in Site Area whereas strict monitoring at the entry and exit points of Site area must also be ensured. “A focal person must also be made available while the efficiency of Crime Monitoring Cell in Site area needs to be improved further,” he added.