Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2023 06:17am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd          25-Jan-23       3-Feb-23
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd #        28-Jan-23       3-Feb-23                                   3-Feb-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd #                30-Jan-23       6-Feb-23                                   6-Feb-23
Mari Petroleum
Company Ltd                       6-Feb-23       8-Feb-23      890% (i)       2-Feb-23
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd                       3-Feb-23      10-Feb-23           NIL                    10-Feb-23
Redco Textiles Ltd #              4-Feb-23      10-Feb-23                                  10-Jan-23
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd #       7-Feb-23      10-Feb-23                                   9-Feb-23
Lucky Core Industries Ltd         8-Feb-23      10-Feb-23      100% (i)       6-Feb-23
Unity Foods Ltd                   9-Feb-23      15-Feb-23           NIL                    15-Feb-23
Khyber Tobacco
Company Ltd #                     7-Feb-23      16-Feb-23                                  16-Feb-23
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd                   14-Feb-23      16-Feb-23      200% (I)
45% (B)                          10-Feb-23
Data Textiles Ltd                10-Feb-23      18-Feb-23           NIL                    18-Feb-23
Kohat Cement
 Company Ltd #                   15-Feb-23      21-Feb-23                                  21-Feb-23
AEL Textiles Ltd #               17-Feb-23      24-Feb-23                                  24-Feb-23
Shakarganj Ltd                   20-Feb-23      27-Feb-23           NIL                    27-Feb-23
Fauji Foods Ltd                 15-03-2023     21-03-2023           NIL                   21-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer
Bin Qasim Ltd                   20-03-2023     24-03-2023           NIL                   24-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer
Company Ltd                     26-03-2023     28-03-2023    31.50% (F)     22-03-2023    28-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills
 Ltd #                          21-03-2023     30-03-2023                                 30-03-2023
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

