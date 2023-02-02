AVN 64.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Court acquits Nawaz Sharif’s principal secretary in assets beyond means case

  • His counsel argues that NAB's inquiry against Fawad was illegal because it lay beyond its jurisdiction
BR Web Desk Published February 2, 2023 Updated February 2, 2023 05:06pm
An accountability court on Thursday acquitted ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, and his family in assets beyond means reference, Aaj News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference of Rs4.56 billion case against Fawad Hassan Fawad. Fawad's wife, brother and Dr Anjum Hassan were named in the same reference.

In July 2020, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad in the assets beyond means case. He had spent over a year and a half in jail.

In December last, Fawad filed a petition in the accountability court, seeking acquittal in the case.

His counsel argued that the NAB's inquiry against Fawad was illegal because it lay beyond its jurisdiction.

Fawad said he did not want to benefit from the recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws earlier this year.

“I seek an early decision on the case's merits,” the former principal secretary said.

In 2018, the NAB Lahore launched an investigation against him for allegedly failing to reveal the sources of assets worth more than Rs1.9 billion. It said the accused owned an eight-kanal commercial plot, a plaza in Rawalpindi valued at Rs5 billion and 14 “benami” bank accounts.

