AVN 65.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.65%)
BAFL 31.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
BOP 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
DFML 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (6.14%)
DGKC 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.32%)
EPCL 46.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.27%)
FCCL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
FFL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.99%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.72%)
GGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
HUBC 65.43 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.92%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 21.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
NETSOL 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
OGDC 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.47%)
PAEL 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-2.64%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.17%)
SNGP 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.13%)
TELE 5.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
TRG 111.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
UNITY 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.16%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,061 Increased By 14.7 (0.36%)
BR30 14,446 Increased By 12.4 (0.09%)
KSE100 40,827 Increased By 206.7 (0.51%)
KSE30 15,226 Increased By 56.1 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US targets global sanctions evasion network supporting Russia

Reuters Published 02 Feb, 2023 10:01am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 22 individuals and entities in multiple countries that it accused of being tied to a global sanctions evasion network supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex.

The sanctions, which come as Washington looks to increase pressure on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, is part of US efforts to target the evasion of its punitive measures around the world and limit Russia’s access to revenue it needs for the war, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

The action targeted a sanctions evasion network that the Treasury said is led by Russia and Cyprus-based arms dealer Igor Zimenkov, who, along with his son, Jonatan, were hit with sanctions on Wednesday.

The network has engaged in projects connected to Russian defense capabilities, including supplying high-technology devices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Treasury said.

Washington also accused certain members of the network of supporting state-owned Russian defense entities under sanctions. Zimenkov has also supported the Belarusian military-industrial complex by facilitating sales efforts in Latin America for a Belarusian defense entity under US sanctions, Treasury said.

Members of the network targeted included Singapore-based Asia Trading & Construction PTE Limited and its director, which Treasury accused of having sold helicopters on behalf of US-sanctioned Rostec to a government in Latin America.

Moscow says Washington ‘destroyed’ arms control pacts

GBD Limited, another company in the network targeted in the sanctions, has attempted to supply weapons systems to an African government, Treasury said. Companies in Cyprus, Bulgaria and Israel, as well as several people, were also targeted for sanctions. The Russian Embassy in the United States said such “illegal steps” taken by Washington would not achieve their goal.

“The Russian economy remains far from being ‘in tatters’, as some in the West hope,” it said. The action, which freezes any US assets of those added to the sanctions list and generally bars Americans from dealing with them, marks the latest round of US sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine, which has killed or wounded thousands and reduced cities to rubble.

“Russia’s desperate attempts to utilize proxies to circumvent US sanctions demonstrate that sanctions have made it much harder and costlier for Russia’s military-industrial complex to resupply Putin’s war machine,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.

United States Ukraine US Treasury Department Cyprus Russia’s invasion Russia-Ukraine war US targets global sanctions

Comments

1000 characters
Texas Feb 02, 2023 11:01am
The real terrorists of the world please stand up. Now do you see Washington, London, Paris and ete. Do you get the hint lol.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

US targets global sanctions evasion network supporting Russia

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses, crosses 270 against US dollar

Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid arrested

Jan food prices rise 43pc YoY

Israel military hits Gaza after rocket fire despite US appeal for calm

High inflation, low growth and falling forex: Country confronted with variety of challenges: MoF

IMF revises inflation rate upward for Pakistan

KE CEO directed to appear before Senate panel

KE files four tariff pleas with Nepra

Officers dealing with IMF exempted from meetings at PMO

PM to open K3 nuclear power plant today

Read more stories