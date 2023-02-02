AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
South KP, Peshawar: PTI leader urges residents to come out on Friday for peace

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2023 06:12am
ISLAMABAD: “Residents of South KP and Peshawar beyond any political affiliations should come out on Friday for peace in the region and ask the ‘imported government’ why the law and order situation had deteriorated as soon as the PDM came into power.”

So said PTI leader Murad Saeed at a press conference on Wednesday about the recent terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar that left more than 100 innocent people dead.

Citing an example, he said the people of Swat came out against the terrorists when terrorism incidents increased and restored peace in the area.

He said Imran Khan denied the US administration to set up army bases in the country unlike the son of Asif Zardari (Foreign Minister Bilawal) and no drone attack was reported during the PTI government. But the wave of terrorism increased manifold during the current regime and no one in government was ready to respond.

He said the nation was dragged into a war which was not ours. Consequently, the nation was facing terrorism. “We lost 80,000 civilians and 7,000 armed personnel in the war against terror”, he added.

“We have to conduct armed operations in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2013-14, and again a final military operation across the country to get rid of terrorists but again they came back,” he said.

