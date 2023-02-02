AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 02 Feb, 2023 06:12am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd #         24-Jan-23    31-Jan-23                                    31-Jan-23
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd #      24-Jan-23    31-Jan-23                                    31-Jan-23
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd #      24-Jan-23    31-Jan-23                                    31-Jan-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     30-Jan-23    31-Jan-23
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd          25-Jan-23     3-Feb-23
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd #        28-Jan-23     3-Feb-23                                     3-Feb-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd #                30-Jan-23     6-Feb-23                                     6-Feb-23
Mari Petroleum
Company Ltd                       6-Feb-23     8-Feb-23       890% (i)       2-Feb-23
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd                       3-Feb-23    10-Feb-23            NIL                     10-Feb-23
Redco Textiles Ltd #              4-Feb-23    10-Feb-23                                    10-Jan-23
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd #       7-Feb-23    10-Feb-23                                     9-Feb-23
Lucky Core Industries Ltd         8-Feb-23    10-Feb-23       100% (i)       6-Feb-23
Unity Foods Ltd                   9-Feb-23    15-Feb-23            NIL                     15-Feb-23
Khyber Tobacco
Company Ltd #                     7-Feb-23    16-Feb-23                                    16-Feb-23
Data Textiles Ltd                10-Feb-23    18-Feb-23            NIL                     18-Feb-23
Kohat Cement
Company Ltd #                    15-Feb-23    21-Feb-23                                    21-Feb-23
AEL Textiles Ltd #               17-Feb-23    24-Feb-23                                    24-Feb-23
Fauji Foods Ltd                 15-03-2023   21-03-2023            NIL                    21-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Ltd                       20-03-2023   24-03-2023            NIL                    24-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer
Company Ltd                     26-03-2023   28-03-2023     31.50% (F)     22-03-2023     28-03-2023
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure **

