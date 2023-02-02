KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd # 24-Jan-23 31-Jan-23 31-Jan-23
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd # 24-Jan-23 31-Jan-23 31-Jan-23
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd # 24-Jan-23 31-Jan-23 31-Jan-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 30-Jan-23 31-Jan-23
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd 25-Jan-23 3-Feb-23
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd # 28-Jan-23 3-Feb-23 3-Feb-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd # 30-Jan-23 6-Feb-23 6-Feb-23
Mari Petroleum
Company Ltd 6-Feb-23 8-Feb-23 890% (i) 2-Feb-23
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd 3-Feb-23 10-Feb-23 NIL 10-Feb-23
Redco Textiles Ltd # 4-Feb-23 10-Feb-23 10-Jan-23
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd # 7-Feb-23 10-Feb-23 9-Feb-23
Lucky Core Industries Ltd 8-Feb-23 10-Feb-23 100% (i) 6-Feb-23
Unity Foods Ltd 9-Feb-23 15-Feb-23 NIL 15-Feb-23
Khyber Tobacco
Company Ltd # 7-Feb-23 16-Feb-23 16-Feb-23
Data Textiles Ltd 10-Feb-23 18-Feb-23 NIL 18-Feb-23
Kohat Cement
Company Ltd # 15-Feb-23 21-Feb-23 21-Feb-23
AEL Textiles Ltd # 17-Feb-23 24-Feb-23 24-Feb-23
Fauji Foods Ltd 15-03-2023 21-03-2023 NIL 21-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin
Qasim Ltd 20-03-2023 24-03-2023 NIL 24-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer
Company Ltd 26-03-2023 28-03-2023 31.50% (F) 22-03-2023 28-03-2023
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Final Book Closure **
