AVN 64.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.34%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DFML 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.99%)
DGKC 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.02%)
EPCL 46.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.71%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
FLYNG 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HUBC 64.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
KAPCO 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.91%)
MLCF 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.64%)
NETSOL 84.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.44%)
PPL 76.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.38%)
PRL 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.51%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.98%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
TPLP 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.93%)
UNITY 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,046 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,434 Decreased By -33.1 (-0.23%)
KSE100 40,620 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,170 Decreased By -20 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

6.0-magnitude quake rocks southern Philippines: USGS

AFP Published 01 Feb, 2023 05:19pm
Follow us

GENERAL SANTOS: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocked the southern Philippines on Wednesday, the US Geological Service said, with local authorities warning of aftershocks and possible damage.

The quake struck at 6:44 pm (1044 GMT), near Monkayo municipality in Davao de Oro province on Mindanao island.

There were no immediate reports of major damage in the remote and mountainous gold mining region.

Monkayo police Staff Sergeant Harvey Asayas told AFP the quake was strong in the beginning but gradually weakened and stopped after 40 seconds.

6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other areas

“The authorities are now conducting patrols around to assess damage including the fire personnel and disaster officers,” Asayas said.

Police Corporal Lucita Ambrocio, who is based in the nearby municipality of New Bataan, described the quake as “quick”.

“After 10 minutes, our colleagues went back to the building,” said Ambrocio, who raced outside with her colleagues when the police station started shaking.

“I checked the premises and I saw a small crack in the barracks.”

But in nearby Montevista municipality, Maricar Melgar said the quake was so strong she feared the building she was in would collapse.

“This was probably the strongest earthquake I experienced. My body is still shaking,” the 51-year-old told AFP.

In Tagum city, in Davao del Norte province, about 40 kilometres south west of the epicentre, residents also fled their homes and power was knocked out by the force of the quake.

“We were eating when (the house) began to shake – it was strong,” said Grace Jao, 40.

“We ran outside – we had to take safety measures. We did not see any damage inside the house when we got back.”

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Most are too weak to be felt by humans, but strong and destructive ones come at random with no technology available to predict when and where it will happen.

The nation’s civil defence office regularly holds drills simulating earthquake scenarios along active fault lines.

The last major one was in October in the northern Philippines.

The 6.4-magnitude quake hit the mountain town of Dolores in Abra province, injuring several people, damaging buildings and cutting power to most of the region.

A 7.0-magnitude quake in mountainous Abra last July triggered landslides and ground fissures, killing 11 people and injuring several hundred.

earthquake Philippines

Comments

1000 characters

6.0-magnitude quake rocks southern Philippines: USGS

Rupee sustains losses, settles at 268.83 against US dollar

Fawad granted bail by Islamabad court

Cannot rule out internal assistance for Peshawar bombing: police

Peshawar attack: ‘Who brought the terrorists back?’, asks PM Shehbaz

US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation fight not over

US, India partnership targets arms and AI to compete with China

Prominent businessman Mohammad Lakhani injured in firing incident

Bangladesh to restart spot LNG buying as prices ease

Former CM Parvez Elahi claims his residence raided by police

Govt team tries to persuade IMF to unlock lending

Read more stories