6.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other areas

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake hit several parts of the country, including Islamabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi on Sunday. The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 6.3 on the Richter scale and the epicenter was Tajikistan.

National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the earthquake had a longitude of 69.65 East and latitude of 38.65 North.

There were no reports of any damage from the earthquake as tremors were also felt in other cities of the country. Residents of different cities also took to twitter to report the earthquake. The epicenter of the earth-quake was recorded in neighboring Tajikistan at a depth of 150 kilometers. There were no reports of any damage from the earthquake as tremors were felt in other cities of Punjab as well.

The earthquake created panic among the residents of the twin cities as people came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba.