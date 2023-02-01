Toshakhana reference: Court to indict Imran on Feb 7

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Tuesday fixed February 7 for the indictment of former premier and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

Additional Sessions judge Zafer Iqbal, while hearing the case, rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’counsel’s request to issue an arrest warrant for Imran Khan and decided to frame charges against the PTI chief for criminal lawsuit proceedings in the Toshakhana case.

The reference, alleging that Imran had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana and proceeds from their reported sales, was filed by lawmakers from the ruling coalition last year. The Toshakhana is a department under the Cabinet Division that stores gifts given to rulers and government officials by heads of other governments and foreign dignitaries.

Imran Khan’s Counsel Ali Bukhari and ECP lawyer Saad Hasan appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the court asked Bukhari where Imran’s power of attorney was. At this, the ECP’s counsel, Hasan, said that the power of attorney cannot be presented before the court until Khan comes to court himself. Bukhari told the court that we have submitted Khan’s medical report before it. The judge asked Bukhari to submit Imran’s power of attorney today (Tuesday).

The ECP’s counsel requested the court to issue an arrest of Imran Khan for not appearing before it.

The judge directed Khan’s counsel to submit surety bonds worth Rs 20,000 and also directed Khan to ensure his presence during the next hearing to be held on February 7.

Meanwhile, a special court extended the interim bail to Khan in a prohibited funding case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against him and other leaders of his party till February 15.

Similarly, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended the interim bail of Khan till February 10 in a case registered against him and others for violating section 144. The ATC judge, Raja Jawad Abbas, while hearing the case sought final arguments over the interim bail of Khan during the next hearing. Khan’s counsel Babar Awan told the court that his client is unable to appear before it due to medical and security reasons.

