Hamid Yasin elected as FUJ president unopposed

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Union of Journalists (FUJ) elections for the year 2023-24 have been completed and all office bearers unopposed have been declared successful. Hamid Yasin was elected as the President of FUJ for the second time.

Senior Vice President Aamir Afridi and Vice President Haider Abbas were also elected for the second time. While Muhammad Iqbal General Secretary, Atif Chaudhry and Ramzan Nasir were elected Joint Secretaries and Rao Muhammad Naeem was elected Finance Secretary.

Asif Ghaffar, Tasawar Abbas, Muhammad Afzal Tatla, Qaiser Nadeem, Yousaf Haroon Bukhari, Nadeem Javadani, Naeem Mirza, Irfan Bajwa, Abrar Habibi and Muhammad Usman were elected to the ten seats of the Executive Council.

The uncontested success of all officials was formally announced on 28 January 2023 by Chairman Election Committee Manzoor Alam Ayaz.

