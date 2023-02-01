AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
Feb 01, 2023
Complaint Centre 1787: IGP suspends 4 SHOs, issues show-cause notices to several DSPs

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2023
LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar listened to the phone calls based on the complaints of the citizens at the IGP Complaint Center 1787 and issued orders to the concerned regional police officers (RPOs) on the spot for their redressal.

In this context, the IG suspended SHO Khaddian and issued a show-cause notice to a DSP for delay in registration of a case of motorcycle theft on the application of citizen Naeem of Kasur. He also directed RPO Sheikhupura to take every possible step to recover the motorcycle of the citizen.

Dr Usman also suspended SHO Millat Town Faisalabad for faulty investigation of the murder case and issued a show-cause notice to the DSP and also directed the RPO Faisalabad to conduct the investigation of the case under his own supervision to arrest and punish the responsible persons.

He also suspended SHO Yusufwala and issued a show cause notice to DSP for improper investigation of the dacoity case and discourteous behavior with plaintiff of case in Yousafwala police station. The IGP also ordered RPO Sahiwal to conduct the investigation of the dacoity and murder case in police station Hujra Shah Mukeem under his supervision and punish those responsible for negligence and non-cooperation with plaintiff of case after the inquiry and send the report within a week.

He also suspended SHO Sadar Hasilpur and issued a show cause notice to DSP for delay in registering solar panel theft case on the application of School Headmaster namely Tariq.

He further directed RPO Bahawalpur that if there are any pending applications of robbery, theft and dacoity, then by ordering cases to be immediately registered on them, departmental action should be taken against the responsible and its report should be sent to the IG office.

Speaking on this occasion, the IG said he will personally listen to the calls of the citizens in 1787 center for redressal of serious and important complaints to ensure prompt provision of police services to the citizens and transparency of the police system.

