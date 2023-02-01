AVN 64.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.98%)
BAFL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.34%)
BOP 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.16%)
CNERGY 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DFML 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
DGKC 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
EPCL 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.64%)
FCCL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.55%)
FFL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
FLYNG 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
GGL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
HUBC 64.06 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (3.41%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KAPCO 27.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 21.36 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.09%)
NETSOL 84.43 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.6%)
OGDC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.11%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.72%)
PPL 77.53 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.76%)
PRL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SILK 0.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.12%)
SNGP 41.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
TELE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TRG 112.65 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.32%)
UNITY 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.6%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President meets outgoing officials

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi was separately called on by the retiring cabinet secretary, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, and the outgoing Press Secretary to the President, Qamar Bashir, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

During the meetings, the President commended the retiring Cabinet Secretary for his services to the Government of Pakistan and expressed his best wishes for his future endeavours. The President also appreciated the services of Qamar Bashir as press secretary to the President and presented him with an honorary shield.

Sukhera is an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, who joined the Civil Service in 1985. Before joining as Cabinet Secretary on April 16, 2020, he remained posted as Federal Secretary of Commerce and Textile, Information and Broadcasting, Board of Investment, and Privatisation. The Government of Pakistan recognised Sukhera’s services and conferred upon him the national award of “Hilal-e-Imtiaz”, in the field of public service on 14th August 2022.

Bashir is an officer of the Information Group, who joined the Civil Service in 1991. Before joining as Press Secretary in May 2022, he remained as the managing director of Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Corporation, Joint sSecretary at Information Ministry, and Pakistan’s press counsellor in Paris, France.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Dr Arif Alvi Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera Qamar Bashir

Comments

1000 characters

President meets outgoing officials

Fitch says PKR to further weaken

Country braces for fuel shortages?

IMF revises GDP growth projections downward

Govt plans to convert Rs800bn PHL debt into public debt

Nepra FCA decision: Power Div proposes revision

KE, Discos: Nepra approves negative tariff adjustments

Jul-Dec: govt has borrowed $5.595bn

In West Bank, US presses for two-state solution

Paracetamol: govt to allow increase in price

Zardari for increasing minimum wages to Rs 35,000

Read more stories