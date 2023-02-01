President meets outgoing officials

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi was separately called on by the retiring cabinet secretary, Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, and the outgoing Press Secretary to the President, Qamar Bashir, at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

During the meetings, the President commended the retiring Cabinet Secretary for his services to the Government of Pakistan and expressed his best wishes for his future endeavours. The President also appreciated the services of Qamar Bashir as press secretary to the President and presented him with an honorary shield.

Sukhera is an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, who joined the Civil Service in 1985. Before joining as Cabinet Secretary on April 16, 2020, he remained posted as Federal Secretary of Commerce and Textile, Information and Broadcasting, Board of Investment, and Privatisation. The Government of Pakistan recognised Sukhera’s services and conferred upon him the national award of “Hilal-e-Imtiaz”, in the field of public service on 14th August 2022.

Bashir is an officer of the Information Group, who joined the Civil Service in 1991. Before joining as Press Secretary in May 2022, he remained as the managing director of Shalimar Recording and Broadcasting Corporation, Joint sSecretary at Information Ministry, and Pakistan’s press counsellor in Paris, France.

