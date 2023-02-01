Japanese CG hands over medical equipment to Alkhidmat

KARACHI: Government of Japan has handed over medical equipment to Alkhidmat Foundation, Karachi Region, as part of ‘The Project for Provision of Medical Equipment to Medical Facilities in Karachi’, under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) scheme.

The handing over ceremony took place at Alkhidmat’s Dr Abdul Salam Medical Centre in Gulzar-e-Hijri in the presence of ODAGIRI Toshio, Consul-General of Japan in Karachi and the Chief Executive of Al-Khidmat Karachi, Naveed Ali Baig.

Al-Khidmat has been operating healthcare services, disaster management, education, clean water and other welfare projects for more than 30 years. It remains one of the prominent providers of healthcare in Pakistan including Karachi, with a focus on underserved segments of society.

