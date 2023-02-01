KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== D.M. Textile Mills Ltd # 24-Jan-23 31-Jan-23 31-Jan-23 Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd # 24-Jan-23 31-Jan-23 31-Jan-23 Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd # 24-Jan-23 31-Jan-23 31-Jan-23 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 30-Jan-23 31-Jan-23 (KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd 25-Jan-23 3-Feb-23 Kohat Textile Mills Ltd # 28-Jan-23 3-Feb-23 3-Feb-23 MCB-Arif Habib Savings & Investments Ltd # 30-Jan-23 6-Feb-23 6-Feb-23 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 6-Feb-23 8-Feb-23 890% (i) 2-Feb-23 Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 3-Feb-23 10-Feb-23 NIL 10-Feb-23 Redco Textiles Ltd # 4-Feb-23 10-Feb-23 10-Jan-23 Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd # 7-Feb-23 10-Feb-23 9-Feb-23 Lucky Core Industries Ltd 8-Feb-23 10-Feb-23 100% (i) 6-Feb-23 Unity Foods Ltd 9-Feb-23 15-Feb-23 NIL 15-Feb-23 Khyber Tobacco Company Ltd # 7-Feb-23 16-Feb-23 16-Feb-23 Data Textiles Ltd 10-Feb-23 18-Feb-23 NIL 18-Feb-23 Kohat Cement Company Ltd # 15-Feb-23 21-Feb-23 21-Feb-23 AEL Textiles Ltd # 17-Feb-23 24-Feb-23 24-Feb-23 Fauji Foods Ltd 15-03-2023 21-03-2023 NIL 21-03-2023 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 20-03-2023 24-03-2023 NIL 24-03-2023 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 26-03-2023 28-03-2023 31.50% (F) 22-03-2023 28-03-2023 Al-Noor Sugar Mills Ltd # 21-03-2023 30-03-2023 30-03-2023 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure **

