Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd #       24-Jan-23     31-Jan-23                                     31-Jan-23
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd #    24-Jan-23     31-Jan-23                                     31-Jan-23
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd #    24-Jan-23     31-Jan-23                                     31-Jan-23
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                   30-Jan-23     31-Jan-23
(KELSC5) K-Electric Ltd        25-Jan-23      3-Feb-23
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd #      28-Jan-23      3-Feb-23                                      3-Feb-23
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd #              30-Jan-23      6-Feb-23                                      6-Feb-23
Mari Petroleum
Company Ltd                     6-Feb-23      8-Feb-23      890% (i)        2-Feb-23
Sui Southern Gas
Company Ltd                     3-Feb-23     10-Feb-23           NIL                       10-Feb-23
Redco Textiles Ltd #            4-Feb-23     10-Feb-23                                     10-Jan-23
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd #     7-Feb-23     10-Feb-23                                      9-Feb-23
Lucky Core Industries Ltd       8-Feb-23     10-Feb-23      100% (i)        6-Feb-23
Unity Foods Ltd                 9-Feb-23     15-Feb-23           NIL                       15-Feb-23
Khyber Tobacco
Company Ltd #                   7-Feb-23     16-Feb-23                                     16-Feb-23
Data Textiles Ltd              10-Feb-23     18-Feb-23           NIL                       18-Feb-23
Kohat Cement
Company Ltd #                  15-Feb-23     21-Feb-23                                     21-Feb-23
AEL Textiles Ltd #             17-Feb-23     24-Feb-23                                     24-Feb-23
Fauji Foods Ltd               15-03-2023    21-03-2023           NIL                      21-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer 
Bin Qasim Ltd                 20-03-2023    24-03-2023           NIL                      24-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer 
Company Ltd                   26-03-2023    28-03-2023    31.50% (F)      22-03-2023      28-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Ltd #     21-03-2023    30-03-2023                                    30-03-2023
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Final Book Closure **

