Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2023 05:58am
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
January 31, 2023
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        30-Jan-23      27-Jan-23      26-Jan-23      25-Jan-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.109564
Euro                             0.806615       0.804144       0.805511       0.805956
Japanese yen                     0.005688       0.005693       0.005723       0.005684
U.K. pound                       0.916107       0.915421       0.916116       0.912054
U.S. dollar                       0.73981       0.740123        0.73934       0.740905
Algerian dinar                   0.005457       0.005457       0.005459       0.005463
Australian dollar                0.524673       0.526005                      0.526191
Botswana pula                    0.057927       0.057878       0.058038       0.058087
Brazilian real                   0.145195       0.145805       0.145125       0.145173
Brunei dollar                    0.563107       0.563388       0.563521       0.562186
Canadian dollar                  0.553916       0.555898       0.553854       0.553203
Chilean peso                     0.000921       0.000922        0.00092        0.00092
Czech koruna                     0.033812       0.033751       0.033812        0.03385
Danish krone                      0.10844       0.108115       0.108292       0.108356
Indian rupee                      0.00906       0.009076                      0.009077
Israeli New Shekel               0.213325       0.215277       0.217517       0.219853
Korean won                       0.000601       0.000601       0.000599         0.0006
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.42402                       2.42407        2.42721
Malaysian ringgit                0.174586       0.174991       0.173942       0.173392
Mauritian rupee                    0.0165                      0.016576       0.016636
Mexican peso                     0.039395       0.039395       0.039253       0.039368
New Zealand dollar               0.480877       0.481487       0.479092       0.479921
Norwegian krone                  0.074738       0.074734       0.074848       0.074698
Omani rial                        1.92408                       1.92286        1.92693
Peruvian sol                     0.193547       0.191489       0.190366
Philippine peso                  0.013608       0.013585       0.013535       0.013589
Polish zloty                     0.171023       0.171119       0.170536       0.171248
Qatari riyal                     0.203245                      0.203115       0.203545
Russian ruble                    0.010631       0.010674       0.010696       0.010744
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.197283                      0.197157       0.197575
Singapore dollar                 0.563107       0.563388       0.563521       0.562186
South African rand               0.042914       0.042887       0.043308       0.042978
Swedish krona                    0.071733       0.071865       0.072484       0.072534
Swiss franc                      0.803574       0.802345       0.805864       0.803454
Thai baht                        0.022597       0.022512        0.02262       0.022583
Trinidadian dollar               0.109362       0.109486       0.109368       0.109344
U.A.E. dirham                    0.201446                      0.201318       0.201744
Uruguayan peso                   0.019091       0.019162       0.018978       0.018956
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

