WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== January 31, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Jan-23 27-Jan-23 26-Jan-23 25-Jan-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.109564 Euro 0.806615 0.804144 0.805511 0.805956 Japanese yen 0.005688 0.005693 0.005723 0.005684 U.K. pound 0.916107 0.915421 0.916116 0.912054 U.S. dollar 0.73981 0.740123 0.73934 0.740905 Algerian dinar 0.005457 0.005457 0.005459 0.005463 Australian dollar 0.524673 0.526005 0.526191 Botswana pula 0.057927 0.057878 0.058038 0.058087 Brazilian real 0.145195 0.145805 0.145125 0.145173 Brunei dollar 0.563107 0.563388 0.563521 0.562186 Canadian dollar 0.553916 0.555898 0.553854 0.553203 Chilean peso 0.000921 0.000922 0.00092 0.00092 Czech koruna 0.033812 0.033751 0.033812 0.03385 Danish krone 0.10844 0.108115 0.108292 0.108356 Indian rupee 0.00906 0.009076 0.009077 Israeli New Shekel 0.213325 0.215277 0.217517 0.219853 Korean won 0.000601 0.000601 0.000599 0.0006 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42402 2.42407 2.42721 Malaysian ringgit 0.174586 0.174991 0.173942 0.173392 Mauritian rupee 0.0165 0.016576 0.016636 Mexican peso 0.039395 0.039395 0.039253 0.039368 New Zealand dollar 0.480877 0.481487 0.479092 0.479921 Norwegian krone 0.074738 0.074734 0.074848 0.074698 Omani rial 1.92408 1.92286 1.92693 Peruvian sol 0.193547 0.191489 0.190366 Philippine peso 0.013608 0.013585 0.013535 0.013589 Polish zloty 0.171023 0.171119 0.170536 0.171248 Qatari riyal 0.203245 0.203115 0.203545 Russian ruble 0.010631 0.010674 0.010696 0.010744 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197283 0.197157 0.197575 Singapore dollar 0.563107 0.563388 0.563521 0.562186 South African rand 0.042914 0.042887 0.043308 0.042978 Swedish krona 0.071733 0.071865 0.072484 0.072534 Swiss franc 0.803574 0.802345 0.805864 0.803454 Thai baht 0.022597 0.022512 0.02262 0.022583 Trinidadian dollar 0.109362 0.109486 0.109368 0.109344 U.A.E. dirham 0.201446 0.201318 0.201744 Uruguayan peso 0.019091 0.019162 0.018978 0.018956 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

