AVN 65.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.29%)
BAFL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.18%)
BOP 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.73%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
DGKC 41.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
EPCL 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.66%)
FCCL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.82%)
FFL 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.87%)
GGL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.05%)
HUBC 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.47%)
HUMNL 5.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.28%)
NETSOL 84.20 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.32%)
OGDC 87.94 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.2%)
PAEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
PPL 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.98%)
PRL 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.93 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.9%)
TELE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
TPLP 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
TRG 112.30 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2%)
UNITY 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.45%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,048 Increased By 80.6 (2.03%)
BR30 14,467 Increased By 282.1 (1.99%)
KSE100 40,673 Increased By 801.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 15,190 Increased By 292.7 (1.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF lowers Saudi 2023 growth forecast to 2.6%

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2023 02:39pm
Follow us

DUBAI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its 2023 growth forecast for Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, significantly downwards on the back of lower expected output. Growth in the Arab world’s biggest economy is now forecast at 2.6% in 2023, underperforming the wider region, and 1.1 percentage points below the IMF’s October projection, weighing on overall growth among its neighbours.

“The downgrade for 2023 mainly reflects lower oil production in line with an agreement through OPEC+, while non-oil growth is expected to remain robust,” the IMF said in a report. Growth in the Middle East and central Asia region is projected to decline to 3.2% in 2023 from 5.3% in 2022, “mainly attributable to a steeper than expected growth slowdown in Saudi Arabia,” it added.

High oil prices helped Saudi Arabia’s fiscal balance tilt to its first surplus since 2013 last year, expected to be 2.6% of GDP. A consecutive, albeit narrower, surplus is forecast in 2023, clouded by global economic concerns and an uncertain oil demand outlook.

Saudi to invest $266bn in ‘cleaner’ energy: minister

Saudi Arabia’s economy grew by 5.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to initial government estimates on Tuesday, but eased from 8.8% annual growth in the previous quarter, boosted by a 6.2% growth in non-oil activities.

OPEC+ Saudi Arabia MENA International Monetary fund Saudi Arabia Economy Arab world’s biggest economy Saudi 2023 growth forecast

Comments

1000 characters

IMF lowers Saudi 2023 growth forecast to 2.6%

Death toll in Peshawar mosque suicide blast passes 90

After 29 successive losses, rupee sees some gain, settles at 267.89 against US dollar

Inflationary pressure expected to calm down gradually: Finance Division

Intra-day update: Bull run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 800 points

Pakistan’s performance worsens, rank remains same in corruption perception index

Barrick Gold makes first payment of $3mn to Balochistan govt

Indus Motor to shut down plant for two weeks

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court decides to indict Imran Khan on February 7

Atlas Honda increases motorcycle prices in Pakistan by up to Rs30,000

Govt offers its SOE stakes to 2 UAE firms

Read more stories