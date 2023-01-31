AVN 64.94 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.2%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.81%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
CNERGY 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DFML 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
DGKC 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
EPCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
FCCL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.36%)
FFL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.98%)
FLYNG 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
GGL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.26%)
HUBC 64.25 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.71%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KAPCO 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
KEL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
MLCF 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.35%)
NETSOL 84.70 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.93%)
OGDC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
PIBTL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
PPL 75.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.14%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.12%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
TELE 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
TPLP 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
TRG 112.40 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (2.09%)
UNITY 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.18%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,022 Increased By 54.5 (1.37%)
BR30 14,366 Increased By 181.3 (1.28%)
KSE100 40,449 Increased By 577.8 (1.45%)
KSE30 15,101 Increased By 203.2 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US, South Korea to hold ‘tabletop’ exercises on nuclear threats

AFP Published 31 Jan, 2023 11:30am
Follow us

SEOUL: The United States and South Korea will hold discussion-based exercises on addressing nuclear threats, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday.

Washington and Seoul will conduct “increasingly complex scenario-based tabletop exercises focused on nuclear threats on the peninsula,” Austin wrote in an op-ed published by the Yonhap news agency, without specifying when this would occur.

Austin is visiting Seoul for the third time as defence secretary, during which he is to meet with his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sup and President Yoon Suk-yeol.

His visit is aimed at deepening cooperation and discussing security challenges, as well as reaffirming “that the US extended deterrence commitment to the ROK (Republic of Korea) is ironclad,” he wrote.

NATO’s chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine

Military tensions on the Korean peninsula rose sharply last year as the North conducted sanctions-busting weapons tests nearly every month, including firing its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also recently called for an “exponential” increase in Pyongyang’s nuclear arsenal, and declared the North an “irreversible” nuclear state last year.

Pyongyang North Korean leader Kim Jong Un US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

Comments

1000 characters

US, South Korea to hold ‘tabletop’ exercises on nuclear threats

Death toll in Peshawar mosque suicide blast passes 90

Intra-day update: rupee sees some improvement against US dollar

Intra-day update: Bull run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 750 points

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court decides to indict Imran Khan on February 7

Bangladesh secures $4.7bn from IMF as other South Asian countries see delays

Talks with IMF team: Doubts exist about Dar-led team’s capability

Crucial IMF talks begin today

Alvi approves SOEs (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2022

Getting Daharki Power shares: ECC allows FF $2.9m equity investment

SBP issues mechanism for quota-based sugar export

Read more stories