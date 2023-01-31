AVN 64.84 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.44 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.81%)
BOP 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.51%)
CNERGY 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
DGKC 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.85%)
FCCL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
FFL 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.38%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
GGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.56%)
HUBC 64.25 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.71%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.24%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.8%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
MLCF 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.83%)
NETSOL 84.99 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.27%)
OGDC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.52%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.85%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
PPL 76.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
PRL 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
TPLP 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.04%)
TRG 112.85 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.5%)
UNITY 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,026 Increased By 58.7 (1.48%)
BR30 14,395 Increased By 210 (1.48%)
KSE100 40,517 Increased By 645.7 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,138 Increased By 240.5 (1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee seen tad weaker on risk-off mood ahead of budget, Fed

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2023 10:27am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to weaken on Tuesday, as the dollar gained on tepid risk appetite, with investors keeping tabs on the Adani Group saga, the upcoming Union budget and global central bank meetings. The rupee was seen around 81.60-81.65 per dollar in early trades, compared to its previous close of 81.4950.

The currency’s future direction will be clear once the risk events this week are out of the way and we are likely to continue see rangebound moves until then, said a trader with a Mumbai-based bank.

We don’t expect much fallout from the Adani Group-led selloff in equities but the situation will have to be monitored, the trader added. So far, there has been a limited impact on the currency, but foreign investor outflow has reached more than $1 billion over the past three sessions since the Hindenburg report was published.

Meanwhile, most Asian emerging market currencies declined as the dollar index climbed above the 102 level overnight, with caution setting in ahead of the US Federal Reserve decision due late on Wednesday.

While a 25-basis-point hike is widely expected, a key marker would be how Fed officials respond to markets pricing in rate cuts later this year. Investors also await India’s Union budget on Feb. 1, in which the focus will be on the government’s fiscal consolidation path. India’s annual pre-budget economic survey is likely to peg GDP growth at 6-6.8% for 2023-24, the slowest in three years, a source told Reuters.

Indian rupee to start important week muted, equity flows watched

“Depreciation pressures on the rupee are expected to resurface in fiscal 2024,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, an economist at IDFC First bank. Even as India’s current account deficit is expected to narrow, the improvement could be limited by export weakness as global growth is expected to be weaker over the period, Sen Gupta added.

US Federal Reserve Indian rupee IDFC First Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee seen tad weaker on risk-off mood ahead of budget, Fed

Death toll in Peshawar mosque suicide blast rises to 87

Intra-day update: rupee sees some improvement against US dollar

Intra-day update: Bull run at PSX, KSE-100 up over 750 points

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court decides to indict Imran Khan on February 7

Bangladesh secures $4.7bn from IMF as other South Asian countries see delays

Talks with IMF team: Doubts exist about Dar-led team’s capability

Crucial IMF talks begin today

Alvi approves SOEs (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2022

Getting Daharki Power shares: ECC allows FF $2.9m equity investment

SBP issues mechanism for quota-based sugar export

Read more stories